U2 Star Adam Clayton Welcomes Baby Girl With Wife — Becomes Two-Time Dad At 57

Congrats to Adam Clayton, 57, and his wife Mariana, 38. The couple have just welcomed their first child together, having announced the happy news in the Irish Times on July 25. In fact, the two took out a personal ad in the paper, subtly revealing their big news in a super simple way. “Adam and Mariana Clayton are delighted to announce the birth of their beautiful baby girl Alba,” the spot read. And we cannot get over the unique name they chose for their little one! Click here to see adorable pics of celeb dads with their kids.

While we don’t know any details about Alba’s birth yet, Adam is also the proud father to a son, who was born in 2010, from a previous relationship. Mariana and Adam tied the knot in a registry office in Dublin back in 2013 — four years after they first started dating. After they were married, they held a second ceremony just days later on the French Riviera at the 14th-century château in Mandelieu-la-Napoule near Cannes. SO romantic! Mariana is originally from Brazil and is currently a director at a leading contemporary art gallery in London and New York called Michael Werner.

While the musician was previously engaged to supermodel Naomi Campbell, 47, he was not previously married. Adam’s sweet baby news comes in the middle of U2’s largely sold-out 2017 Joshua Tree Tour. The successful tour is currently finishing out a few shows in Europe before heading back to the United States and then down to Mexico and South America. Talk about a busy dad! We’re so excited for both Adam and Mariana and we hope they share pics of baby Alba soon.

