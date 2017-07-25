Bella and Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda is showing off her perfect booty in an Instagram photo she posted on July 25. The mom and former model looks better than ever — see how she stays healthy and fit below — CLICK to see the pic!!

Yolanda Hadid’s butt is beautiful! The star showed off her booty on Instagram, wearing just a thong and writing, “It’s a beautiful, magical sunrise at the lake this morning, the water is quite cold but its such a great way to combat inflammation and feel the connection to Mother Earth…… #LakeConstance #MorningSwim#HealingPower #BodyMindAndSoul.” Yolanda is very much about that mind, body, soul connection. By taking a look at her Instagram, you can see that she really values her connection with her famous family — Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Anwar Hadid — and takes pleasures in the simple things like flowers and baths.

Yolanda has been known to participate in extreme cleanses, but I think a better diet to model is her commitment to fresh fruits and vegetables. She grows them in her garden and frequently buys things like carrots, raspberries, strawberries, blueberries and nuts from Farmer’s Markets. She has used the phrase “you are what you eat” and chooses organic produce, especially things that are grown locally. Of course, a cheat day is nothing without a croissant!

Yolanda suffers from Lyme disease but stays very active. She has been seen on the treadmill, riding bikes around the world, paddle boarding on vacation, and even hits the boxing gym, a favorite workout of her daughter Gigi. She has also been spotted doing Cryotherapy for it’s anti-inflammatory benefit. You stand in a -200 degree F chamber for 3 minutes. I just tried this myself at Chill Space NYC. The founder of Chill Space told me the session can help with athletic recovery, may increase metabolism, helps with joint pain, improves mood, and reduces fatigue! I felt great afterwards! Talk to your own doctor before trying any of these treatments.

