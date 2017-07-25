‘World Of Dance’ The Cut Part 2 Recap: Keone & Mari’s Past Marital Issues Brings Them To Tears

It’s getting down to the wire on ‘World of Dance’! On the July 25 episode, one judge took Ne-Yo’s ‘toughest judge’ crown, Misty Copeland helped to narrow down the acts, AND shocking eliminations rocked the stage!

Welcome to part two of the cut on World of Dance! And, we also got a part two of Misty Copeland‘s judging skills! The professional dancer returned to rock the judges table on the July 25 episode! The remaining crews battled it out on the week 8 to earn a spot in the Divisional Final! In case you missed last week’s episode, Swing Latino and Super Crew topped the leader board. SO, tonight’s “Team” crews tried to knock them off the top spots! Let’s check out who made it to the Divisional Final!

TEAMS — Kinjaz from Los Angeles, California: The group of all males brought out an extremely detailed, hip hop number to start off the night, to Usher’s “No Limit”. Copeland said their routine was almost “too perfect … like I was seeing N’Sync for the first time.” Now, we all know that’s impressive! AVERAGE SCORE [95] — Kinjaz score put them in the no. 1 spot, above the top crews from The Cut Part One Swing Latino and Super Crew!

Ian Eastwood & The Young Lions from Los Angeles, California: The all male group put on an emotional performance that Derek called “the most evolved.” However, Jennifer said she was tired of the “same old routines.” Ne-Yo, their mentor, even admitted that their performance wasn’t up to par. Overall the judges weren’t pleased at that stage in the competition. AVERAGE SCORE: [89]

Chaps Dance Family: AVERAGE SCORE: [85.8] — ELIMINATED

UPPER — Luka & Jenalyn from Toronto, Canada: The ballroom couple, who are known for their partner tricks, pulled off the most incredible lifts, twists, turns and acrobatic moves ever! While the judges were in awe over their moves, they were disappointed that Luka & Jenalyn didn’t see any connection or emotion between the pair. The judges also wanted to see more dancing incorporated into their routine. Derek even said that he was “nervous” for the couple going into deliberations. AVERAGE SCORE: [80.5] — ELIMINATED

Fik-Shun from Las Vegas, Nevada: The solo act took on week 8 with an umbrella as a prop and he killed it! He told a beautiful story about the evolution of life to Lukas Graham’s “7 Years”. AND, Ne-Yo wasn’t impressed. He felt as though Fik-Shun could have used the prop more. However, Jennifer completely disagreed! She said his performance gave her goosebumps. And the rest of the judges loved it as well! AVERAGE SCORE: [84.2] — ELIMINATED

Les Twins: The Parisian twins, aka Beyonce‘s former back-up dancers’ performance was SO good that the brothers received a standing ovation from all four judges! Les Twins’ love for performing was evident to J.Lo, who said that they have the “it” factor! They incorporated difficult foot twists and crazy drops into their synchronized routine and it paid off! AVERAGE SCORE: [92]

Keone & Mari from San Diego, California: The real life married couple put on an emotional, true story about a tough time they went through in their marriage. And, their upbeat performance with elastic band props impressed the judges beyond belief. AVERAGE SCORE: [93.2]

Pasión: The three-female/one-male group put on a salsa routine. However, the judges weren’t impressed. AVERAGE SCORE: [78.8] — ELIMINATED

Next week’s previews — The Divisional Final will take place, and that round will determine the finals! Next week’s competitors are as follows:

JUNIOR: Diana Pumbo VS Eva Igo

TEAM: Swing Latino VS Kinjaz

UPPER: Keone & Mari VS Les Twins

