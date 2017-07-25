Sorry Ladies, Dean Unglert Isn’t Interested In Becoming The Next Bachelor

Dean Unglert had one hell of fanbase on ‘The Bachelorette,’ and we know he’ll be on ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ but could he actually be the bachelor? Not so fast.

When Rachel Lindsay, 32, sent home Dean Unglert, 26, America was just as heartbroken as he was. Immediately fans started tweeting that he should be considered for the next bachelor, and ABC announced we would see him again soon, as he’s going to look for love on Bachelor in Paradise. However, he told HollywoodLife.com exclusively at the taping of Men Tell All, that he’s not really looking to do The Bachelor — and he’s not sure he could handle it.

“Personally, there isn’t much interest on my end right now,” Dean told us at the taping on July 21. “I haven’t been approached or anything like that, but I think I have a lot of growth to do personally before I meet a person like that… but we’ll see.” As for who he wanted to meet in Paradise, he admitted he went in blind! “I’m not much of a Bachelor watcher, so I don’t really know many of them,” he said. “But, I know that they’re all beautiful, and it will be interesting to see if there’s any connection.”

As we previously told you, sources have confirmed to HollywoodLife that he was definitely a contender for the role of the bachelor, since Bachelor Nation definitely loves him, and he’s so sincere. “Dean wants to get married and have a family, and the core audience loves him,” the insider told us. “His sweetness and sincerity make him relatable and easy to root for so producers think he would be great as the next bachelor. He is at the top of the list to be the next bachelor.”

