Obdulia Sanchez: 5 Things About Teen Who Reportedly Recorded Crash That Killed Her Sister

Obdulia Sanchez, 18, was arrested on July 21 after allegedly driving under the influence and crashing her car, killing her sister, Jacqueline, 14. She was also accused of live streaming the deadly incident.

1. Obdulia Sanchez is currently being detained at Merced County Jail. The Stockton, CA native is allegedly being held on charges of vehicular manslaughter, while under the influence. Following the deadly crash, Sanchez was reportedly combative and distressed when confronted by authorities. She allegedly suffered minor injuries and had her seatbelt on during the crash. Family members have reportedly confirmed that it was indeed, Sanchez, who was in the graphic videos leading up to the crash.

2. She reportedly has a large following on social media, where she’s documented graphic content. Between her Instagram and Facebook accounts, Sanchez has thousands of followers. However, her Instagram page was seemingly removed after the incident. In past posts on her Facebook page, Sanchez has referred to herself as a “psycho”. Her profile photo on her Facebook page is an image of her holding a gun by her face. Sanchez has also posted about guns in the past, using meme photos. She may have been in trouble with the law in the past. In Feb. 2015, Sanchez posted a message, where she claimed that she had court for an incident that was unnamed. “Wish Me Luck because I got Court in the Morning. Hope I dont get locked up,” she wrote. Then, on Jan. 24, 2017, Sanchez wrote that she was “locked up.” Her full message read: “I get locked up and n–as get girlfriends and go back to they babies mamas. Lmfao Weak as’ f–k”.

3. Obdulia Sanchez refers to herself as “Lulu” and a former model. The teen uses the name, “Lulu” as a nickname on her social media accounts. And, she claims that she was employed by Hollister in 2015, where she was a “model.”

4. She reportedly just graduated from high school. Pictured below, is Sanchez and her family, according to reports. The 18-year-old reportedly just graduated high school before the crash.

NEW: Family members say the suspect, Obdulia (Lula) Sanchez just graduated from high school in October. pic.twitter.com/VOL98UsEyP — Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) July 24, 2017

5. Her family has set up a GoFundMe page for the Jacqueline Sanchez’s funeral costs. The family has a set goal of $10,000, according to the page, which details that Jacqueline, 14, was slated to celebrate her Quincenera on July 23; two days after the crash. She would have been 15-years-old.

