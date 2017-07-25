Abby Nicole: 5 Things To Know About Country Singer, 25, Who Was Killed In UTV Crash

The world is mourning the loss of Abby Nicole. The 25-year-old country singer was killed in a tragic UTV accident on July 23. Here are 5 key things you need to know about Abby.

1. Abby Nicole died just hours after performing at a county fair. The 25-year-old singer got into a UTV crash early on July 23 after performing at the Thayer County Fair in Nebraska with her band, County Road. A UTV is a small four-wheel drive off-road vehicle. Abby was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead at around 5:30 a.m. Officials are continuing to investigate how the crash happened.

2. One of her bandmates is devastated over her death. Following the announcement of Abby’s tragic death, Chad Barnhill wrote an emotional Facebook post about his beloved bandmate. “I miss you soooo much Abby Nicole,” he wrote. “You were ready to be the One Me we talked about. I drove home today and wanted you in my passenger seat. Feet on the dash. Wrapped up in your blanket. Singing our favorite songs. You weren’t there, but I still felt you. I Will Always Love You Abby.”

3. She had a serious health scare in 2014. After suffering from severe headaches, Abby was diagnosed with a brain tumor in Dec. 2014, according to her website. She needed immediate surgery. The tumor was in the left side of her brain, the side that controls speech and memory. Abby knew the tumor “put her future for singing and performing at risk.” The surgery went well and she returned to school in Feb. 2015.

4. She was born and raised in Nebraska. She was from the town of Norfolk. After falling in love with music and singing, she decided to purse a theater performance degree at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln. She joined a local country band called County Road as the lead vocalist when she was in college.

5. She started performing at 4 years old. “She was the one to catch everyone’s attention with her genuine smile and quirky facial expressions,” Abby’s website reads. She reached out to a local voice coach, who continued to encourage her to go for a career in singing. Abby also had roles in musical theater.

