Fifth Harmony’s new album is only a month away! The foursome performed their hit ‘Down’ with Gucci Mane on ‘The Tonight Show’ July 24 and spilled on the title of their first album without Camila.

“Their new album is self titled! That’s right, it is called Fifth Harmony and it is out August 25,” Jimmy Fallon announced when introducing Fifth Harmony on The Tonight Show Monday. Dinah Jane, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui, and Ally Brooke took the stage to perform “Down,” and naturally, they crushed it. The album will include collabs with Skrillex, Poo Bear, Harmony Samuels, Dreamlab, Monsters & Strangerz, and Sebastian Kole.

The band also co-wrote half the songs on their third album, Normani told Billboard magazine recently. Ally added that they’re “really experimenting with a lot of different sounds,” — that will include “strong pop melodies” and “dark urban sounds.”

However, the band will not be changing their name. “It was obviously a thought, because it was a prevalent thing that there’s four of us not five. Regardless, we were all very united on the fact that we didn’t want to change the name,” founding member Lauren Jauregui told MTV News. “Fifth Harmony is the name that we grew up with and we worked for and it’s our brand. It’s who we are. It’s our whole entire moments. It’s what we spent five years on.” Dinah also added, “The fans named us Fifth Harmony. And now they’re the fifth member.”

Well we’re not too worried about their name — just that their new album is about to be incredible. Watch the performance above. Are you excited to hear more from Fifth Harmony?