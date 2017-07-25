Tyga Spotted With Gorgeous Mystery Girl After Dropping Kylie Jenner Breakup Album

Kylie Jenner who? — Tyga seems to have moved on from his ex! The rapper was spotted in matching sneakers with a mystery brunette over the July 21 weekend! The pair grabbed lunch in Studio City and we’ve got the intimate photos!

Tyga, 27, is enjoying the single life to the fullest! But, has he settled down with a new chick after his split with Kylie Jenner, 19? After the rapper’s been spotted with a slew of different women since becoming single, Tyga’s most recent new flame is a stunning brunette! T-Raww and the unidentified woman were spotted in Studio City, CA over the weekend, out to lunch with another friend. See the photo below!

The rapper’s new outing comes after he dropped his latest mixtape, “B–ch I’m The Sh-t 2” on July 21, which has garnered a reputation for being a breakup album about Kylie Jenner. One reference that fans have pointed out on the album is in Tyga’s track, “Playboy”. He seemingly throws shade at Kylie, when he raps about how a certain someone always “crawls back.”

Just before his Studio City lunch date, Tyga was most recently spotted out with singer, Anitta, at Nobu in LA. The two hit up the Hollywood hotspot for a bite to eat on May 10, where they sparked romance rumors. The musicians even triggered dating speculation when they were photographed working in the studio together in 2017. Just before his night out with Anitta, Tyga took a trip to Tulum, Mexico with his other rumored fling, Jordan Ozuna. The two were said to be dating back in April 2017, when they were seen out at Beauty & Essex. However, Jordan has shut down all relationship rumors.

While Tyga’s obviously been playing the field, since he and Kylie split around March 2017, her new relationship with rapper, Travis Scott, 25, has been heating up. The pair have been seeing each other for the past few months — just after her split with T — and they’ve been spotted on multiple dates. Kylie and Travis were most recently photographed together at a gas station on July 12. The two were seemingly in the midst of a hot and heavy make out session when paps snapped the quick pics. Kylie and Travis were surrounded by split rumors just before the photos were released. But, everything seems to be a-OK in paradise. Not to mention, his music career is thriving on the heels of her new reality show’s — Life of Kylie — debut.

As you can see in the above photo, T and his new woman are in matching black sneakers. Some fans have even pointed out that the mystery chick appears to look just like his ex. The stunning brunette bared her toned tummy in a black tank with ripped jeans; something Kylie would wear. But, we want to know what you think!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tyga goes for women who look like Kylie?