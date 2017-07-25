T.I. & Tiny Divorce: He Would Stay With Her If She Would Agree To An Open Marriage Claims Source

T.I. and Tiny’s divorce is still going forward, but he would agree to stay together if she would accept an open marriage. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on if the Xscape singer is down for the offer.

Monogamy is one of the cornerstones of marriage and that’s something that T.I., 36, just doesn’t want anymore. Despite his everlasting love for Tiny, 42, he’s moving ahead with their divorce, but that could change if she could accept that he wants the ability to hook up with all the hotties who want to get with the handsome rapper. “T.I. still loves Tiny, and he says he always will, but he just can’t stay faithful to her. There are so many hot women out there, and they’re always throwing themselves at Tip, and he just can’t resist. If Tiny was down with an open marriage, where they could see other people, or well, if Tip could see other people, then he wouldn’t want a divorce,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“But that isn’t Tiny’s scene. If she’s married to someone then she expects them not to run around on her. Faithfulness has always been an issue between them. Tip just doesn’t believe in monogamy. As far as he’s concerned, sleeping around doesn’t mean that he loves Tiny any the less, it’s just sex, whereas his feelings towards her are so much deeper,” our insider continues.

He made it clear that being faithful isn’t on the list of things he wants from Tiny, despite professing his deep feelings for her in a July 14 birthday message on Instagram. “In my eyes, we didn’t break up, we EVOLVED into something unconditional. A relationship that supersedes fidelity, physical presence, or any other disagreement we may have faced. What we have is stronger than the bullsh*t & for that I’m thankful,” he wrote.

“He would definitely have issues with Tiny seeing other people, so it’s complete double standard,” our source adds. Tip sure saw red when Tiny was seen partying with his archenemy Floyd Mayweather, 40, at Mariah Carey‘s Halloween party in Oct. of 2016. While he was FURIOUS that she would be photographed with him, the Xscape singer blamed it on her then-husband for not being there for her. “I was at Mariah [Carey’s] party [when the Floyd thing went down], and if [T.I] would have been doing the right thing, I wouldn’t have been at Mariah’s party,” Tiny confessed on The Wendy Williams Show in April. She said they never slept together and were just longtime friends, but oh boy did it push Tip’s buttons at the idea she could have been with another man.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tiny will change her mind and agree to an open marriage to keep Tip?