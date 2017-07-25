The gang’s all here! HollywoodLife.com has an EXCLUSIVE preview of tonight’s ‘Still The King’ that features Charlotte getting a sweet gift from her dad, Vernon, after saving his butt. Watch now!

Vernon (Billy Ray Cyrus), Charlotte (Madison Iseman), and Walt (Travis Nicholson) return home after their latest adventure in this exclusive Still The King sneak peek. Walt pulls out Vernon and Dusty’s old songbook that he found in his closet. While Vernon is flipping through it, he finds a joint and puts it behind his ear. Vernon then pulls out a super awesome jacket and gives it Charlotte. She totally freaks out over the gift. “You earned it,” he says to her. “You saved my butt up there today.” Aw! Charlotte hugs Vernon in a father-daughter moment that will melt your heart.

As Charlotte, Vernon, Walt, Debbie (Joey Lauren Adams), Ronnie (Jon Sewell) stand around the fire, Charlotte realizes that someone’s missing: Doily (Kevin P. Farley)! They all just look at each other in disbelief. The July 25 episode synopsis reads: “Vernon’s hometown is honoring him with a statue of his likeness. But when Vernon doesn’t approve how it looks he recruits Walt, Charlotte and Doily to “fix” the statue.” The episode will air at 10 p.m. ET on CMT.

Guess who else will be appearing in the July 25 episode? Taylor Swift’s little brother, Austin Swift! Austin will guest star as Tyler, the manager of Nashville venue The Bluebird Cafe. How exciting! This is going to be one amazing episode! You’re not going to want to miss it!

Still The King’s premiere in June 2016 was CMT’s highest rated original series premiere to date with more than 4.7 million viewers tuning in. “Working on the series has been a career highlight,” Billy Ray told CMT when the show was renewed for season 2. “Thanks to the fans for embracing these crazy characters and all of their beautiful flaws. We’re going to take this mess to a whole new level next season.”

HollywoodLifers, are you enjoying season 2 of Still the King? Let us know!