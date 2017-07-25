Selena Gomez Holds Tight To The Weeknd After Fancy Post-Birthday Dinner Together

Talk about, goals! Selena Gomez and The Weeknd continue prove why they’re Hollywood’s cutest couple! The pair packed on the PDA during a night out in LA, July 24, and the photos are too cute!

Selena Gomez, 25, and The Weeknd, 27, are going strong and the proof is in the pics! This year’s hottest couple continued to celebrate her 25th birthday with yet another dinner date in LA, July 24. But, this time, they celebrated another birthday! Sel and The Weeknd hit up Hollywood hotspot, The Nice Guy, for her friend, Elyse Roberson‘s, 28th birthday celebrations. And, you know the couple showed up in style, and in love. Sel held on to her man’s shoulder as he guided her through the night’s events, where the pair eventually hit the Sunset strip for a fun night out. Check out the adorable photo below!

Sel stunned in a Jenny Packham, floor-length, dark dress, that was covered in sequins. Her beautiful cocktail look was topped off with diamond earrings and an effortless up-do! Abel, on the other hand, kept it casual. He was dressed in black ripped jeans and a matching plain tee. He also rocked a sleeveless jean jacket and crisp white sneakers. Needless to say, Sel and Abel were fashion goals during their night out.

The hitmakers have been going nonstop, with Sel on the heels of her low-key 25th birthday bash; and, Abel, fresh off his Lollapalooza Paris performance. Sel celebrated the big 2-5 on Saturday, July 22, at an LA home with her closest friends. Her exclusive party was filled with turquoise blue and white balloons, with not one, but two delicious cakes! Sadly, her man was unable to attend because of his Paris concert obligations. However, he hurried back to LA to be by her side.

Once he returned, The Weeknd and Sel quickly reunited. They were spotted leaving Soho House in West Hollywood together [July 23], after a romantic birthday dinner for Sel. The couple turned heads after she was spotted in a gorgeous white dress.

Selena and The Weeknd have been dating since Jan. 2017, when they were spotted out on a PDA-filled dinner date in California. They went public with their relationship during Coachella in April 2017. And, although the pair were hush hush about their romance to start; now, it’s a completely different story. Sel and Abel can’t stop gushing over each other on social media. And, she even called Abel her boyfriend during a Q&A session with fans on July 10!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Abel should proposed to Sel in 2018?