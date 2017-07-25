Simply stunning! Selena Gomez stepped out on July 24 in a sequined black dress for her friend’s birthday dinner. This look is definitely one of her hottest ever!

Selena Gomez, 25, is the queen of style! The “Fetish” singer wowed in a black gown with silver sequin detailing she wore for her pal Elyse Roberson’s 28th birthday celebration on July 24. The sexy dress fit Selena like a glove. Selena is known for her incredible style, and she just keeps on upping her game. As Selena made her way to her pal’s bash, her dress sparkled and shined in front of the paparazzi’s cameras. Someone give this girl a fashion medal!

Selena had her hair pulled back into a high ponytail and let her bangs fall freely. She topped her gorgeous look off with simple yet sexy eye makeup and a pink lip. Selena also posed for photos with her pals on her Instagram Story, which can you check out in our gallery!

Selena’s night out for her girlfriend’s birthday comes just days after she celebrated her own birthday with her boyfriend, The Weeknd, 27. The “Starboy” singer flew back from Paris so he could be with his lady love on her 25th birthday, which was on July 22. He later treated Selena to a romantic birthday dinner at Soho House in Malibu. The Weeknd’s been crazy busy on tour, but he couldn’t leave his girl hanging! Isn’t he the sweetest?

HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that The Weeknd is planning a “super romantic trip” for Selena when he’s on break from his tour. He also stopped by the Chanel store in Beverly Hills and dropped nearly $20,000 on sets of “gorgeous travel bags for himself and Selena.” We can’t wait to see where The Weeknd takes Selena!

HollywoodLifers, is this your favorite Selena look yet? Let us know!