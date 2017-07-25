Did Robert Pattinson Just Confirm FKA Twigs Engagement? Reveals He ‘Kind Of’ Popped The Question

It might be time to officially congratulate Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs! Robert may have confirmed in a new interview that he proposed to his girlfriend. Emphasis on ‘may have’ — listen to see what we mean!

Robert Pattinson, 31, may have finally confirmed to fans that he and longtime love FKA Twigs (real name Tahliah Barnett), 29, got engaged! During a July 25 interview with Howard Stern he was asked point-blank if he had popped the question to the “Video Girl” singer. “Yeah, kind of,” he said, laughing. This is the first time Robert has acknowledged that they got engaged since popping the question in early 2015! “She’s amazing. She’s super talented, and from a totally different world,” he told Howard.

The couple are notoriously private about their romance, and finally knowing that they’re actually engaged is major news. FKA faced brutal racism and hatred from rabid RPatz fans when it was revealed that the two were dating. After that cruelty, they stopped appearing in public together almost altogether, and rarely talk about their romance. He opened up about their experience:

“It’s one of the most frustrating things in the world, because you want to be able to do that [show PDA], but to get kind of stuck in a position where, like, you have to make the decision … Do you want to let, kind of, crazy people in, because for whatever reason with Twilight, there’s like, a crack troop of crazies who think every decision you’re making is creating some kind of conspiracy,” he said. “And so you kind of think, to protect it, I want to create a big boundary between it, but then it makes it difficult for your actual relationship.”

