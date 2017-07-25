Robert Pattinson Confesses He Was Almost Fired From ‘Twilight’ — Why Cast Wanted Him Out

It’s unthinkable to imagine anyone but Robert Pattinson to have played Edward Cullen in the ‘Twilight’ franchise. But the actor is revealing he nearly got fired early on and the reason why will truly shock you.

Robert Pattinson was absolutely perfect as handsome and brooding vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise, but now the 31-year-old is revealing he was almost canned from the role for being a little too gloomy. “I was very serious. I thought at the time – I was 21 – if you were going into a relationship with someone, the way to make it really intense was if you could barely talk to each other, you could barely touch each other, incredibly serious all the time,” Robert shared on Howard Stern‘s Sirius XM radio show on July 25.

“Everyone was like, ‘No, it should be happy and having fun! That’s what people want! Now the whole series is known as a brooding thing,” he added. Can you imagine if he’d taken their advice and played Edward as a smiling, joyful vampire? It would have changed the tone of the entire Twilight series, especially Edward and Bella’s romance! Click here for Robert’s sexiest pics.

Robert revealed that the powers that be even went through the novel and pointed out the instances where Edwards was cheerful, yet he ended up turning the tables on them. “I remember the producers giving me a copy of the book, and every single instance where my character smiled, they’d highlighted. I got a different color highlighter and highlighted all the times he frowned.” HAH! What a way to make his point.

Unfortunately, producers didn’t appreciate his attempt at persuasion for his character’s disposition. Robert revealed he was told by his agent that he better lighten up or get canned. “I came back after lunch and I was like ‘Hi! Look at me, I wanna keep my job!’” he joked. “I was probably going a little too miserable, so some kind of compromise was OK.” He managed to find the perfect balance that made producers and millions of adoring fans fall in love him in the role.

