Silver siren! Rihanna showed off a satin slip dress while promoting her movie ‘Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets’ at a party in London on July 24. Get the details on this sexy look below!

Rihanna, 29, showed up at the Valerian after-party at the St Martins Lane Hotel in London, and definitely turned heads! She skipped the bra and opted for a spaghetti strap slip dress by Nili Lotan. The silky silver number went down to the floor, and Rihanna coordinated the look with a silver trench coat by Prada drapped over her arms, a fringed purse, and silver, strappy sandals. She wore Anabela Chan earrings, which were really showcased because her hair was pulled back tightly into an updo. She rocked a gorgeous berry red lip and a flush of pink on her eyelids. She looked flawless!

Earlier in the day, at the red carpet premiere, Rihanna wore a gorgeous red ballgown by Giambattista Valli, where she really showcases her massive cleavage. She wore jewelry by Chopard and was the belle of the ball! That outfit was very matchy-matchy as well — along with her red gown, she carried a red purse and walked the carpet in red, strappy sandals. Her hair was pulled back away from her gorgeous face, styled by Yusef. It showcases her monochromatic red makeup, a look similar but less dramatic to what she wore at the Met Gala in May in New York City. Whether she is wearing a giant, Princess-style ball gown, or a slinky, clingy slip, she looks perfect.

