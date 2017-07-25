Rachel Lindsay Can’t Wait To Have Kids With New Fiancé: ‘I Want All The Babies’

Rachel Lindsay is ready for a family! HollywoodLife.com caught up with current ‘Bachelorette’ star exclusively, and she revealed she has big plans for her new relationship after the show is over.

“I want all the babies whether I’m giving birth or I’m adopting them,” Rachel Lindsay, 32, told HollywoodLife.com exclusively at the Men Tell All taping on July 21 in LA. She admitted that she has been talking with her new fiancé about having children — and joked she “better be” a mom soon! Of course, we’re not sure who she’s chosen yet; her final three men — Eric Bigger, 29, Bryan Abasolo, 37, and Peter Kraus, 31 — met her family on this week’s episode of The Bachelorette and all go the stamp of approval.

“My mom actually said that she was impressed by the three men I brought home. Like, she felt that she did something right and she raised me the right way because each man that I brought home was great in their own right,” Rachel told us. “She definitely thought they were all attractive and said, ‘They’re all so easy on the eyes!’ But, she also said that they were great men, and that made me feel good in the decisions I was making. My mom always told me to follow my gut and I felt like I did that and for her to reiterate that, it made me feel good.”

But her family didn’t go easy on the guys — and she wasn’t expecting them to be. “I’m hard and I’m a tough cookie, and that doesn’t come out of nowhere. So my family, especially my older sister, gave it to them. They didn’t let up on them. They took as serious as I was taking it, and that helped me.”

As for what’s next… well, a wedding eventually, but more than that, just a real relationship. “The plan is to be together. We really want to bring our lives together and I’m excited to do that and I’m ready for all of this to be done just so we can be normal and have that opportunity,” she said. “I don’t know where that will be or what that will look like, but we just want to get together.”

