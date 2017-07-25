Blac Chyna’s Ex Throwing Shade At Her In New Song? ‘You Look Like Sh*t Without Me’ — Listen

Ooh boy! Blac Chyna’s ex Pilot Jones has a new single, and it’s all about how he’s better off without Chyna. Listen to a new clip of the scathing diss track!

Blac Chyna, 28, is most probably the subject of her ex Pilot Jones‘ new song “Flossin” and it’s not pretty. “I ain’t seen you in a while/And you look like sh*t/You look like sh*t without me/Sh*t without me,” he sings in a clip, which TMZ obtained on July 25. How poetic.

There’s also a music video in the works, and model AzMarie Livingston appears to play a “Blac Chyna-esque character,” as the TMZ photos show. Subtle. You can hear part of Pilot’s new song below, and check out the BTS video pics at the link above.

Need any more convincing that the diss track is about Chyna? “She’s a master manipulator,” Pilot said in a July 20 interview with Us Weekly about the photo of them kissing that leaked in October 2016. “She’s not a little bit of a bully, she clearly did bully me — there’s no ‘little bit’ to it…the fact is that she tried to intimidate me via social media, and I don’t think that that is OK, and I don’t think that that’s right,” he added. “She tried to make me feel ashamed of who I am, and that’s not OK.” (At the time, Pilot reportedly came between Chyna and Rob Kardashian, 29, though now we know that the drama between Chyna and Rob is way more deep-seated than that.)

Listen to the clip of Pilot’s new song:

Also, it’s interesting that Pilot decided to name his song “Flossin,” considering Chyna’s other ex Tyga just did the same!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Pilot’s diss track about Chyna? LISTEN and let us know!