Pauly D & Aubrey O’Day Allegedly Break Up For Second Time ‘For Good’ — What Went Wrong?

Say it ain’t so! DJ Pauly D and Aubrey O’Day have reportedly broken up for the second time, and he allegedly did the dumping. The couple have had their problems, and a new report says that this time, they’re allegedly over for good.

After over a year of dating, Jersey Shore star DJ Pauly D, 36, and girlfriend Aubrey O’Day, 33, are allegedly over. Pauly reportedly decided to end things, according to a source who spoke to Radar Online, just weeks after Aubrey told him she wanted to get engaged! The couple, who met on the set of Famously Single in 2015, and were getting serious enough that they were talking a future together. But alas, this is allegedly the end of their relationship.

“They are done,” the source told Radar Online. “He broke up with her.” This alleged official breakup comes almost a year to the day after the couple temporarily split — and that one was messy. After dating for nine months, Pauly ended things with Aubrey immediately after she entered the Big Brother UK house. That means she had no idea the breakup happened, since Big Brother contestants are cut off from the outside world while filming the reality series!

He deleted dozens of photos of Aubrey from his Instagram account, and then unfollowed her. That’s cold! Somehow, Aubrey managed to forgive him after that breakup, and they got back together. She even became the only person he followed on Instagram. Things were apparently going so well that she told E! News in June that they were contemplating marriage.

“I’m ready to move to the next chapter in my life where I’m a wife and a mom and to experience other things than what I’ve been doing my entire career,” she said. “He knows that and we made sure that’s the page we were both on in the beginning.” Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino recently blabbed that a Jersey Shore reunion is in the works. Is it possible that Pauly wants to be single to reprise the persona fans knew?

