Devastated Parents Of Teen Girl, 18, Charged With Killing Sister, 14, In Car Crash Cry ‘Our Lives Are Ruined’

After the parents of an 18-year-old learned she live streamed the car crash in which she killed her 14-year-old sister, the heartbroken couple confessed the family tragedy has left them confused.

Los Banos, California teen Obdulia Sanchez, 18, is being held in Merced County Jail after being charged with killing her little sister in a car crash on July 21 which she live streamed on Instagram. The shocking story, which has garnered a huge amount of media attention due to the now viral haunting video, has left Obdulia’s parents, who have now lost one daughter and have another facing several criminal charges, including DUI, totally devastated and confused. “It’s an accident,” Obdulia’s father Nicandro Sanchez told ABC News of what she did. “It happened that way. Who knows why?”

Nicandro and his wife Gloria Sanchez have watched Obdulia’s (also known as Lula) horrific video of her killing her 14-year-old sister Jacquelin in a deadly crash (then showing her dead body on camera) and agree that their daughter is not well. “I think she doesn’t know what happened,” Nicandro said. “What I think is she knows she’s done something wrong. Because she knows, and that’s what I feel. She feels bad for herself, but she killed her own sister.” The Sanchez family had been planning on celebrating young Jacquelin’s confirmation this Saturday at their church, but now they are planning her funeral. The young girl aspired to be an actress or singer, according to her parents, and would have been going into the 10th grade this fall. Click here to see the saddest deaths of 2017.

During the extremely disturbing video, Lula can be heard saying after the crash, “Jacqueline, please wake up. I f****** killed my sister, ok? I know I’m going to jail for life. I love my sister… this is the last thing I thought was going to happen to us.” She continues while shaking the bloodied body, “I killed my sister, but I don’t care. I killed my sister. I know I’m going to prison, but I don’t care. I’m sorry baby. I’m a hold it down.”

Lula’s video, which has since been pulled from several social media sites due to its gruesome nature, shows a great deal of evidence the police would not usually have. The authorities know the 18-year-old was the only one wearing their seatbelt, as the video shows Jacquelin and 14-year-old passenger Manuela Seja (who survived the crash) sitting in the back without seatbelts, before they were ejected from the vehicle. The police have been asked whether Lula did anything to help her sister after the crash, including call 911, which they are “still looking into.” Officials at the Department of Alcohol Beverage Control are currently investigating where and how Obdulia obtained alcohol, which her parents said she does drink, but not when they are present. “Why or how she got something to drink?” Nicandro said. “If she drinks.”

