MTV VMA Nominees 2017: Kendrick Lamar, Migos & More — Full List

MTV is breaking boundaries once again. The nominations are out for the MTV Video Music Awards and for the first time ever, ‘Best Female Video’ and ‘Best Male Video’ will be combined. So, who leads the race?

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards nominations were announced exclusively on Instagram Live on July 25, via various celebs like Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Stassi and more! In addition to combining the male/female video categories, MTV has also introduced the “Best Fight Against the System” category to honor videos that inspire action from viewers. The show will air live from The Forum on Sunday, August 27 AT 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Here’s the full list, updating in real time!

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Big Sean – “Bounce Back” (Def Jam)

Chance the Rapper – “Same Drugs” (Chance the Rapper LLC)

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli” (Atlantic Records)

Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad & Boujee” (300 Entertainment)

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne – “I’m The One” (Epic Records/We The Best)

BEST NEW ARTIST (Presented by Taco Bell®)

Khalid (RCA Records)

Kodak Black (Atlantic Records)

SZA (TDE/RCA Records)

Young M.A (3D)

Julia Michaels (Republic Records)

Noah Cyrus (Records)

BEST FIGHT AGAINST THE SYSTEM

Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson – “Black SpiderMan” (Def Jam)

The Hamilton Mixtape – “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)” (Atlantic Records)

Big Sean – “Light” (Def Jam)

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful” (Def Jam)

Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley – “Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL”

John Legend – “Surefire” (Columbia Records)

