Miley Cyrus sure does love Malibu. Not only did she recently release a song about the gorgeous California destination, but she was also pictured shopping there with her Mom, Tish, while wearing a sexy bikini on July 24!

Miley Cyrus is one smart woman! The 24-year-old beat the heat on Monday, July 24, by wearing a skimpy bikini while shopping with her mom, Tish, in Malibu. It was above 80-degrees in Southern California, so we have a feeling her black bikini provided some sort of relief from the temperature. Along with the teeny tiny bikini top, Miley wore black Adidas sweatpants and lavender jelly Puma slides while walking through Point Dume Village. She looked super stylish, and we bet she was really comfortable too! To see more pics of Miley in her black bikini, click here!

Miley also accessorized her look with the same top bun she was sporting while grabbing ice cream with fiance Liam Hemsworth on July 16 — and that was ALSO in Malibu. So like we said, she seems to have an obsession with Malibu. For that outing, Miley wore a white knotted Keep It Bright One Love Rainbow t-shirt and a bright blue Beyond Yoga capri leggings, while completing the look with the same slide sandals. She also wore rainbow mirrored sunglasses. Miley is just too cool for us. And she seems to be really happy, too.

On Saturday, July 22, the singer shared a “life is beautiful” Instagram pic of her 50-year-old mom (clad in a bikini) “playing catch with Nemo” in her swimming pool with her famous dad, Billy Ray. So fun!

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Miley’s bikini? Are you a fan of it? Tell us below!