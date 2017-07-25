Ally Brooke & Lost Kings Take Us Behind ‘Look At Us Now’ & Tease Upcoming Music Video

‘Look At Us Now’ is one of the biggest jams ever, and here, Ally Brooke and the DJ duo break it down for us. The best part is that this probably isn’t the last time they’ll work together!

This interview with Ally Brooke, Rob Abisi and Nick Shanholtz (Lost Kings) has been edited and condensed for clarity. Ally talks more about Fifth Harmony here!

How did “Look At Us Now” come together?

Nick: We had the idea, but we didn’t really start on it right away, because we liked it but were working on other songs. Then we were in New York and playing demos for people, and when we played that one, everyone went nuts. After that meeting, we went back to L.A. and finished the song. Ally was top on our list to have sing it, and thankfully she loved the song. It all worked out really perfectly and it’s one of my favorite songs that I’ve produced.

Ally: When I first got in the studio, that’s when I met the boys and instantly we had this connection. It felt like we’d known each other for a long time. As soon as I heard the song, I was so excited because it’s so infectious and has a melody that remains in your head. It’s a massive record. We were able to really vibe in the studio, and I shared my ideas and notes, and they took them with open arms. That was so much fun and definitely one of my favorite times ever in the studio!

How about working with A$AP Ferg?

Rob: We knew from the get-go that we wanted to have a rapper on the song, and Ferg was at the top of our wishlist. Our teams happen to have a great relationship and when he knew Ally was going to be on it, he was super down and so awesome to work with. We met and got to perform the song in New York, which was a great time. It was awesome to have another party who was equally excited about the record.

Nick: He cut it when he was in New York and we were in L.A., so it was a surprise as to what we’d get back, but when we did, we were like, “This is it.” We were super happy about that.

That’s awesome. When you play the song live, I imagine it goes over well with the crowd?

Nick: It’s been really good! Everybody that’s heard it has an amazing reaction. At all of the shows and on social media, anyone who’s heard it hits us up about it. We have a little mashup we’ve been doing, and a remix package will be coming out soon. It’s been going off live, and it’s definitely become a highlight.

Will there be a music video?

Rob: Yeah, definitely. We’ve been working on that, getting the idea. We all care about the song so we want the video to be perfect and fitting.

Would you three work together again?

Rob: The process was so good with Ally! We’d love to do something with her again as a follow-up because we had so much fun.

Ally: I feel the exact same way! I love Nick and Rob. They’re spectacular and I would love that. I’m so happy we have a song that we’re all extremely passionate about. The fan reaction and reviews have been fantastic and we couldn’t have asked for the reaction to be better.

Rob and Nick, what’s in store for you the rest of the summer?

Rob: We’re all over the place. We just came back from Europe, and did some U.S. dates around it. Coming up, we have Electric Zoo in New York and London for a week and Taiwan, Shanghai…

You guys need to overlap with Fifth Harmony so Ally can come out and play the song with you guys!

Rob: That’s the plan! We’ve been going over each other’s schedules to figure out when we can make that happen as much as possible. That’s in the plan for sure.

What’s left on your summer bucket list?

Ally: I really want to go to the beach. I’ve kind of been, but I would love to go on a real vacation, like to Hawaii or Bali, with my family! That would be so much fun.

Rob: Disneyland is an easy trip but I haven’t been in a long time, so I want to go when we have some time off…whenever that is.

Ally: Yeah, Disney is my favorite place in the world! We have to go together.

Rob: We should do that.

Catch Lost Kings and Fifth Harmony on tour.