‘Riverdale’ Fans, Bughead Is Real — Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Reportedly Dating

Look away, Archie Andrews. One of the biggest on-screen couples on ‘Riverdale’ are reportedly dating — and HollywoodLife.com has the exclusive details.

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse are dating, E! News reported on Tuesday, adding that the Riverdale pair “couldn’t keep their hands off each other” while at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend — and HollywoodLife.com can confirm that’s true! An eyewitness told us exclusively that at Entertainment Weekly‘s party on Saturday Cole, 24, “had his suit jacket draped over Lili’s shoulders, while they walked through the party solo. He had his arm wrapped around her shoulder most of the night.”

People magazine was the first to report the news, adding that they were seen “canoodling, holding hands and kissing” at the party. The rumors began months ago that the two were dating after Cole, who in addition to acting is also passionate about photography, did a gorgeous photo shoot of Lili, 20.

However, in May, he told MTV News that they are “strictly in the friend zone.”

“Lili and I play characters who are dating, so just about any time she and I go out into the wilderness, it’s Oh my god!” he said. “But truthfully, I’m a sucker for friends, fashion, and framing.” Well, maybe things have changed since then?

During the panel at Comic-Con, Lili revealed that in the show, Bughead will definitely be going through some challenges in their relationship. “I think it becomes a little bit of a Romeo and Juliet situation that she hopes has a happy ending,” Lili said of Betty and Jughead, with Cole adding, “I think the relationship is definitely going to be tested.” With Jughead’s dark ending, he also noted that Betty will have to “decide to be there for him or call it quits for the betterment of herself.”

