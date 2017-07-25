Kourtney Kardashian’s Favorite Makeup FIGHTS Acne While Covering Blemishes

Acne is tricky, because you want to cover it, but so many makeup products can lead to more breakouts! This brand helps heal while it conceals, and is loved by Kourtney Kardashian!

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters all look amazing, and now we know why! Kourtney Kardashian wrote on her blog on July 24, “I have really sensitive skin and am prone to breaking out, so I try to keep makeup minimal on my face. I recently discovered the best, breathable foundation from Oxygenetix. I have it in a few shades, so it matches my skin if I’m tan. Currently, I’m using the almond shade and I make sure anyone doing my makeup uses this foundation. If I need concealer, I’ll use NARS in honey or ginger (honey is more for covering in a highlighted area). And, of course, I’m obsessed with Kim’s contouring kit in the medium color.”

There are actually a TON of confirmed celeb fans of Oxygenetics like Britney Spears, Lea Michele, Rachel McAdams, Jennifer Hudson, Emilia Clarke, Sarah Hyland, Olivia Munn, Olivia Culpo, and many, more! The brand boasts a ton of benefits. It’s cruelty-free and vegan, plus it’s hypoallergenic. It’s not drying and it’s actually breathable so your skin will look and feel great. It has organic ingredients and contains an SPF of 25. It’s also oil-free and non-comedogenic, so it won’t clog pores! Plus, it’s fragrance free so it’s super gentle!

If you have great skin, you won’t even need that much makeup! So be sure to find a routine that works for you. I love using cleanser, toner, serum and then a moisturizer. And don’t think that if you have oily skin you can skip those steps — it’s actually very important to moisturize oily skin so that it stays balanced.

HollywoodLifers, would you try Kourtney Kardashian’s favorite makeup?