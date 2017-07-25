Kourtney Kardashian Wears A Bra Out In The Most Epic Way: Best Of All Her Sisters? Pics

Bras are totally the perfect street wear these days, thanks in part to the Kardashian sisters starting the underwear as outerwear trend. Check out Kourtney’s newest lingerie look and tell us if she rocks the it better than Kim or Khloe.

Wearing a bra in place of an actual top is SO on trend these days thanks to the Kardashian sisters. They’ve become pro’s at flaunting their lingerie as everyday street wear and Kourtney Kardashian rocked the look on July 24 while leaving an LA studio after taping segments for Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The 38-year-old mother of three has her best body ever and made sure to display her incredible cleavage and super toned abs in black bra with a completely sheer long sleeve black shirt. She paired it with distressed tight jeans and black stilettos. Hot stuff!

Her sister Kim, 36, was the OG trendsetter when it comes to wearing bras out in public, even though she’s taken the look a liltle far by wearing sheer lingerie that totally shows off her nipples. She also loves wearing bras as a top paired with a sexy skirt for evening wear. Khloe, 33, has also jumped aboard the trend, although she doesn’t go with the see-through peekaboo trend that shows off her headlights. Like Kourtney, she tends to wear her bras with sheer shirts to make for a sexy look without it being completely R-rated and NSFW. Click here for more pics of the Kardashian/Jenner sisters flashing their bras.

Kourt is really feeling herself these days, especially after her sexy getaway to the south of France earlier in July where she met up with hot model boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24. She had plenty of chances to flaunt her incredible body in a series of bikinis and one-pieces while hanging out aboard a yacht. Some of that swimwear actually showed off less skin than her skimpy bra top that she wore out to the studio!

HollywoodLifers, which Kardashian sister wears her bra as street wear the best?