Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson ‘Deeply’ In Love, Despite Not Living Together

Just because Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson aren’t living together doesn’t mean they’re not in love! A source told us EXCLUSIVELY that Khloe’s cool with Tristan having his own place!

“Khloe [Kardashian] is totally fine with Tristan [Thompson] renting his own place,” a source close to the Kardashians told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She understands that he needs his own space, and that he doesn’t want to be seen as ‘living off her.’ They’re going to be staying with each other pretty much every day anyway, so it’s no big deal. Khloe and Tristan have an absolutely amazing relationship; they are deeply in love and rarely fight about anything. They have a lot in common, and share the same life goals — they’re totally simpatico. Both Tristan and Khloe are in it for the long run and committed to a future together.”

Aww! It looks like this is the real deal for Khloe and Tristan. As a separate source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, Tristan’s been searching for the perfect place to call his own in Los Angeles. It’s been hard to navigate a long-distance relationship from Cleveland, where he lives while playing for the Cavaliers. The couple were spotted house hunting together, leading to speculation that they were moving in together, but it turns out that it’s all for Tristan. He needs a place to stay close enough to Khloe for sleepovers!

That’s so romantic! Never forget how they publicly pledged their love to each other on Khloe’s birthday! They both posted photos from her surprise party and wrote about how much they loved each other in the captions. So cute! Tristan and Khloe were recently spotted having dinner together in NYC, and an eyewitness told us EXCLUSIVELY that he was “super protective” of her the whole time. After their intimate meal, he was hugging her close and had her “on his arm” as they exited through a crowd of fans and paps.

