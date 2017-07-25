Kendall Jenner Looks Like Curly Sue — See Her New Hair Makeover

Curls for days! Kendall Jenner should change her name to Kurly Kardashian! We’re obsessed with this ringlet style she rocked in her hair on July 24. Click to see the pic and find out how to copy it below.

Curly Q! This hairstyle is something completely new and different for Kendall Jenner. Come to think of it, we really haven’t seen a look like this on any of the Jenner or Kardashian sisters. We love the super tight and curled hairstyle that Kendall rocked on July 24. Hairstylist Jen Atkin was the brains behind it and used a small curling wand to create the look. Once you curl pieces, you should pin them in place to cool. Then spray with a hairspray before releasing the pins. Jen has been pushing Kendall to try new things lately. In Paris, Kendall rocked a thick black headband, which Jen said made her super happy.

Jen showed off her handiwork by posting a video of Kendall posing in sunset lighting, writing, “When u have .02 seconds of natural light left.” Kendall’s makeup was done by Mary Phillips. Mary also posted a video, writing: “Kenny and these KURLS today!” Kendall’s makeup was very glowy and natural. Her lips were shiny and SUPER pouty, and her eyes were defined but not dark or smokey.

Kendall just bared all in a new photo shoot, and posted a pic on Instagram. She’s laying on her stomach on a table, strategically covering her um, bits. She’s barefoot and completely naked under a massive chandelier. She’s holding a cigarette but told fans, “i don’t smoke” in her photo caption. Wow.

HollywoodLifers, do you love Kendall Jenner’s curly hair?