Kate Gosselin’s Son Collin ‘Flourishing’ & Coping Better In School For Special Needs Children

Kate Gosselin’s son Collin hasn’t been featured on ‘Kate Plus 8’ in a long time, but there is a good reason for that. An insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY Colin is doing very well in an environment to help him with his special needs.

Fans of Kate Gosselin, 42, and her family were shocked to see that her son Collin, one of her sextuplets, was not included in the 13th birthday celebration for his siblings that was broadcast on the family’s show Kate Plus 8 on July 24. Collin — who used to be a big part of the TLC reality TV series, along with the five other sextuplets and Kate’s twin daughters — has been noticeably absent this season after being enrolled in a program for kids with special needs in 2016. A source close to the mother of eight revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY why Colin wasn’t included in the family’s festivities.

“Kate doesn’t want Collin on camera very much because all the stimulation can be difficult for him,” the insider said. “Kate decided to send him to a facility, because she thought it was best for him. Now it seems that Collin is flourishing, and he’s responding very well to one-on-one instruction. He definitely finds it easier to function and cope better without all the chaos that his home life entails.” That is amazing that Collin is doing so much better now. If that is the place where he is growing than that is exactly where he needs to be!

Collin’s fellow sextuplets — Aaden, Alexis, Hannah, Leah and Joel — all enjoyed the amazing party Kate threw for them to celebrate their milestone birthday back in May, which was then broadcast last night. The party featured mani/pedis for the girls and a fun scavenger hunt for the whole crew and their friends before hunkering down for a backyard camp out. “Obviously the major difference between this party and every other birthday party was the fact that Collin wasn’t here,” Kate said during the party. “Throughout this last year he has really continued struggling. It just became obvious to me that I was not able, with my own resources here, to meet his needs.”

