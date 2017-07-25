‘Kate Plus 8’ Fans Are Devastated After Collin Is Left Out Of 13th Birthday Celebration

It was a blast watching five of Kate Gosselin sextuplets officially become teens during their 13th birthday party on ‘Kate Plus 8.’ However viewers flipped out when her son Collin wasn’t included in any of the festivities.

TLC might as while call it Kate Plus 7 since her show hasn’t featured son Collin in ages. While mama Kate Gosselin has said that he’s no longer in the family home because he’s away at a program for kids with special needs, viewers were really hoping he’d be reunited with his sextuplet siblings for their big 13th birthday party. When the family’s celebration episode aired on July 24, Aaden, Alexis, Hannah, Leah and Joel were all on hand for their super fun glamping trip, yet Collin was nowhere to be seen. The episode was taped last spring when the kids turned 13 on May 10, and their party culminated a summer mini-season giving us an update as to what Kate, 42, and her brood is up to. However, Collin’s absence was a HUGE letdown for viewers.

The five kids had the time of their lives on the glamorous camping trip, where the girls got pampered with facials and the boys went out on a fun scavenger hunt. Even her two eldest children — 16 year-old twins Mady and Cara – were along for the ride with the former getting artistic by helping Kate decorate the tent. Of course there was plenty of drama and yelling with Kate having a freakout over one of the kids finding a snake in the grass, but overall the kids had a great time…except for absent Collin! Click here to see Kate’s children then and now.

Viewers took note of his absence and how he’s basically not even part of the family/cast anymore. Turning 13 is a pretty big milestone and many fans hoped they’d finally get to see Collin again, or at least get an update on how he’s doing. But no…life went on totally as usual for the kids without their brother present. The rest of the kids had so much fun and it really hurt some fans knowing that Collin didn’t get to be a part of his own birthday celebration. Especially since he also missed out on the family’s ski trip in the episode that aired on July 17, so this was really a double-bummer!

so on kate plus 8 they have there 13 yr. old b-day. but one brother is not there. thats not far to him. he's turning 13 too. @Kateplusmy8 — Ÿcat§tacÿ (@IAmAlien88) July 25, 2017

#KatePlus8 so kate you're not gonna let collin come home for his 13th birthday? — Tatyana Mason (@totmason__) July 25, 2017

So is Collin just never going to be on the show again or…? #KatePlus8 @Kateplusmy8 @TLC — Samantha Beugen (@YaGirlSammyB) July 25, 2017

Does anyone watch Kate plus 8? I need Collin to be home with his family. I'm legit crying over this. #KatePlus8 — Amy (@aMyLyNn1984) July 25, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kate will ever allow Collin to be part of the show in the future?