Kate Gosselin Reveals Heartbreak Over Kids 13th Birthday Without Special Needs Son Colin

Viewers of ‘Kate Plus 8’ were devastated when special needs son Collin Gosselin wasn’t there to join his five sextuplet siblings for their 13th birthday bash. His mom Kate is now revealing her heartbreak over his absence

The Gosselin sextuplets turned 13 in May and cameras were on hand to capture every moment of the fun-filled glamping birthday party with Kate and her brood. However, special needs son Collin was noticeably absent, leaving viewers heartbroken that he wasn’t able to participate in all of the fun with his siblings in the Kate Plus 8 episode that aired July 24. “Thirteen — need we say more? The photos around the cake, I have them for every year, every child, every birthday,” mama Kate, 42, explained. “It’s definitely an iconic moment.” She went on to add, “This year [was] much like last year. Obviously the difference is that Collin wasn’t there.” Oops! It looks like she forgot that he was absent from the sextuplets 12th birthday festivities as well.

She told PEOPLE in 2016 that her son was no longer living with the family and was enrolled in a program for kids with special needs, saying that it was “helping him learn the skills he needs to be the best him he can be.” She added that he had “educational and social challenges,” and that the demands were taking away time and energy from caring for her other seven children. Click here for pics of the Gosselin kids then and now.

“Obviously the major difference between this party and every other birthday party was the fact that Collin wasn’t here,” Kate admitted during their birthday party that was filmed by TLC in May. She confessed that, “Throughout this last year he has really continued struggling. It just became obvious to me that I was not able, with my own resources here, to meet his needs.”

Aaden, Alexis, Hannah, Leah and Joel all had a blast at their first birthday party as teenagers, with the girls geting pampered with facials and mani/pedi’s while the boys played a fun scavenger hunt game. They were treated to birthday cake and a glamorous backyard camping bash and while everyone had a blast, it was “bittersweet” for Kate that Collin couldn’t be there.

“I am comforted with the fact that my kids, all of them, each unique child, is receiving exactly what they need and that hasn’t changed,” she revealed. “I’ve said that before, I’ll say it again. It’s a bittersweet moment [and] we’ve had many of them. You can’t do anything without realizing he’s missing, so we may not say it, but it’s always there.” She added “So, birthday party without Collin – tough for them, tough for mom.”

HollywoodLifers, did it make you sad watching the sextuplets have such a fun 13th birthday bash without Collin?