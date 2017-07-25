Kailyn Lowry Desperately Wants Javi Back As The Birth Of Her 3rd Baby Nears

Could ‘Teen Mom 2’ stars Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin be reuniting? Kailyn, who’s just about ready to give birth to her third child, ‘desperately wants to get back together with him.’ But does he want that too? Find out!

“Kailyn [Lowry] is so lonely right now. She’s scared about the future and really freaked out about raising a third child on her own. She has started seriously missing Javi [Marroquin], and desperately wants to get back together with him. Javi’s moved on though and has no intention of returning to Kailyn and all her drama. He’s really happy now and as far as Javi’s concerned, he and Kailyn gave it a shot before and it failed miserably, so it’s not going to work again now, no matter how hard they try. Nobody thinks Kailyn’s still genuinely in love with Javi though, as much as she kids herself she is, it’s way more about wanting to feel secure and having someone there by her side, and that’s not a strong enough foundation to build a relationship on,” a source close to the Teen Mom 2 star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

We’d love to see Kailyn and Javi get back together, but if it’s not for the right reasons, then they’re probably better off staying apart. And considering another source recently told us that Kailyn wishes she had the love and support of both her parents during this time in her life, her longing for Javi is probably more based off not wanting to feel lonely. “Her dad left when she was six, and her mom has struggled with alcoholism throughout most of Kailyn’s life,” a source told us.

Kailyn is due to give birth any day now! Unfortunately, her new baby’s father, Chris Lopez, has reportedly made it clear that he wants nothing to do with their child. Our hearts break for Kailyn, but we can only imagine that once her new baby is born, her friends will rally around her and help her out in any way that she may need.

