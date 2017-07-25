Kailyn Lowry Wishes She Had Loving & Supportive Parents To Help When New Baby Arrives

As Kailyn Lowry’s due date approaches, HL learned exclusively that the pregnant ‘Teen Mom’ is missing her parents! Since raising 3 kids by herself won’t be easy, she wishes her absent mom & dad would help.

Even though Kailyn Lowry‘s, 25, relationship with her parents is virtually non-existent, the pregnant reality star still feels sad that her mom, Suzi Irwin, and her dad aren’t in her life anymore. Although Kailyn may not let it show, with a third baby on the way, she feels like she needs her parents now more than ever! Sadly though, she hasn’t been able to rely on either one of her ‘rents for years now, and she doesn’t see that changing with the birth of a new child. Kailyn is already the proud mother of Lincoln Marshall Marroquin, 3, whom she had with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, 24, and Isaac Elliot Rivera, 7, whom she had with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera. Click here to see pics of Teen Mom transformations.

“Kailyn’s parents will likely not be involved at all in helping her out with the third baby,” a source close to Kailyn told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Her dad left when she was six, and her mom has struggled with alcoholism throughout most of Kailyn’s life. Kailyn tried reaching out to her dad after Isaac was born, but he brushed her off and made it clear that he wanted nothing to do with her or his new grandson, which was super tough for Kailyn to deal with.” Since, Kailyn has gotten married, given birth to another son, and even graduated from college. However, there has still been no sign of her father. And her mother has been absent as well.

“Kailyn hasn’t been able to rely on her mom either,” our insider added. “Because of Suzi’s drinking, their relationship was pretty fractured throughout Kailyn’s childhood, and it’s never really recovered. Suzi wasn’t even there when Kailyn graduated, and she’s become used to not being able to lean on her mom or expect anything from her.” SO sad! We’re sure Isaac and Lincoln would want to meet their grandmother. Despite being on her own though, Kailyn has remained strong for her kids.

“Kailyn’s been looking after herself pretty much since her early teens, and although it can be tough at times she’s used to it now,” our source explained. “That doesn’t mean though that it doesn’t still make Kailyn sad. With baby number three on its way, and the baby daddy out of the picture, Kailyn can’t help wishing she had supportive and loving parents to help out.” And we totally don’t blame her. After all, her new baby’s father, Chris Lopez, has reportedly made it clear that he wants nothing to do with their child. “On the outside Kailyn is this tough, strong, and independent woman,” our insider shared. “But inside she’s still a scared little girl who wishes she had a loving mom and dad there to support her.”

