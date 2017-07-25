Justin Bieber Reportedly Cancels Tour To ‘Rededicate’ His Time To The Church

Justin Bieber wants some company, but not from his fans — at least, not for the time being. Instead, Justin has reportedly canceled the remainder of his tour so he can spend more time with Jesus. Get all the details here!

We had no idea Justin Bieber was so religious, but according to a new report by TMZ, the 23-year-old singer canceled the remaining dates on his Purpose World Tour so he can spend more time with Jesus Christ. Forget about Justin saying he ended the tour because he’s exhausted — at this point, that doesn’t seem to be true. As TMZ claims, he has “rededicated his life to Christ” and his tour was reportedly getting in the way. Jesus came knocking, and Justin answered the door. To see more pics of Justin on tour, click here!

What’s also interesting is that Justin Bieber has been pictured with Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz a lot over the last few weeks. He even attended a huge church event in Australia, so the idea that he canceled his tour for religious reasons doesn’t seem so far fetched. However, sources told TMZ that Carl had nothing to do with Justin canceling his tour. He didn’t advocate for any of it.

Anyway, after canceling the last few months (14 shows all together) of his Purpose World Tour, Justin reached out to his disappointed fans with an apology. “I love you guys, I think you guys are awesome,” he said in a video obtained by TMZ. “Sorry for anybody who feels disappointed or betrayed, it’s not in my heart or anything. Have a blessed day!” He also assured his fans that “everything’s fine,” and he’s just tired because he’s “been on tour for two years.”

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Justin’s rep for comment on this new report.

