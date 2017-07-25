Jeremy Meeks’ Estranged Wife Terrified Their Kids Will Be Devastated By Pics Of Him With Chloe Green

This is so sad. Melissa Meeks is so worried that her children will stumble upon the pics of their dad, Jeremy Meeks, with his new girlfriend, a source tells HollywoodLife.com.

Jeremy Meeks, 33, isn’t hiding his hot new romance with billionairess Chloe Green, 26, any longer. As they continue to get more and more serious, the pair have shown they are very comfortable being spotted together during date nights. The problem with that? Jeremy, who is still legally married to his wife, Melissa, has children who could potentially see these pictures. A Meeks family insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that right now, that’s actually one of Melissa’s biggest concerns about their split.

Melissa’s “worried about the kids seeing him with another woman and getting really upset,” the insider explained. They have a point, because Jeremy’s kids are pretty young (two boys under the age of 13 and a teenage daughter). Right now they must be pretty upset that their parents are splitting up, but seeing pictures of their dad getting hot and heavy with a new woman could be very confusing for them during an already difficult time. That being said, Melissa has a reason to be concerned for her children — and Jeremy should be, too.

Is there any hope for Jeremy and Melissa to get back together? Likely not, our insider shared. “There’s no way she’s going to take him back after he’s humiliated her so publicly,” the source explained. Good for you, Melissa!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Melissa’s concerns for her children with Jeremy? Comment below, let us know!