Is Jill Duggar Ok After 2nd C-Section? Why Fans Are Worried For Her & Baby Samuel’s Health

Jill Duggar welcomed baby #2 weeks ago, and while fans HAVE seen pics of the kid, they haven’t received updates on the new mom, or seen pics of her. Instead, she’s posted Bible verses, which has fans worried something’s wrong!

Fans are majorly worried about Jill Duggar, 26, after she gave birth to her second child, son Samuel Scott Dillard, with husband Derick Dillard, 28, on July 8. Since welcoming baby Samuel via c-section, the Counting On star and her hubby have remained uncharacteristically quiet on social media, only breaking their silence on July 25 after fans began to express their concern. But even then, Jill only shared another pic of Samuel — nothing new about herself. On top of that, the Duggar fam has deliberately refrained from giving updates on Jill’s and the baby’s health. Click here to see pics from the TLC reality show Counting On.

Let’s not forget that the reality family is known to celebrate major milestones with many social media posts and photos. For example, when Jessa Duggar, 24, gave birth to baby Henry Seewald in February, she even posed for People Magazine with the baby almost immediately after giving birth. But instead of showing off her newly-expanded family, the star has not posted ANY pics of herself since the birth, mainly just sharing bible verses and encouraging messages. Earlier this week, Jill broke her Instagram silence by posting a verse on her account. Quoting from the Book of Psalms, the mom-of-two reminded herself and her followers to praise God even when “things aren’t going like we planned.”

While this could be just a nice message of encouragement, many fans commented on the pic, asking if everything was alright. “I hope you and baby Samuel are ok,” one person wrote. Another said, “Prayers ❤️❤️ hope everything is okay with you and little Samuel.” “What happened?” someone else asked. “I understand it’s personal stuff but this kind of verse makes me wonder.”

Fans have also been discussing Jill’s cryptic message in various fan Facebook groups, speculating that Jill could be suffering from postpartum depression or a possible hysterectomy due to uterine rupture. After all, the celeb had her second c-section with Samuel, and people think there may have been some complications — especially since she went through 40 hours of labor beforehand!

The saddest part? If Jill DID get a hysterectomy, it would mean she’d no longer be able to have anymore children. “Jill, more so than any of the other girls, wanted to follow in her mother’s footsteps. Her main goal in life was to have a huge number of children and if for some reason she can’t, I’d imagine she’s absolutely devastated,” a user commented on the Duggar Family News: Life Is Not All Pickles And Hairspray Facebook page.

With their latest photo of baby Samuel though, we’re thinking fans have nothing to worry about. Jill captioned the sweet pic, “Meet #SamuelScottDillard This little handsome fella is getting bigger every day! We are so in love with him! ❤.” Nearly a week after his birth, Jill and Derick shared a bunch of pics of their newborn on their blog, and seriously, he is one adorable little one! Samuel joins big brother Israel, 2.

