‘Game Of Thrones’: 5 Key Things To Remember About Jon Snow & Daenerys Before They Meet

Jon Snow and Daenerys are FINALLY going to come face-to-face on the July 30 episode of ‘Game of Thrones.’ Here are 5 crucial things to remember before this game-changing moment happens.

1. They’re related. Jon Snow was confirmed to be the secret son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen in the season 6 finale. That means Jon Snow is Daenerys’ nephew! Daenerys is Rhaegar’s younger sister. Rhaegar was killed by Robert Baratheon in the Battle of Trident. Jon Snow’s mother, Lyanna, died giving birth to him. Ned passed Jon Snow off as his bastard to fulfill his promise to Lyanna to protect her son.

2. Jon Snow and Daenerys don’t know they’re related. Jon Snow and Daenerys have never met before. Jon Snow also has no idea that he’s the son of Lyanna and Rhaegar. He still thinks he is Ned’s bastard. Daenerys also has no idea that her older brother fathered a secret child with Lyanna while still married to Elia Martell.

3. Jon Snow *technically* has a better claim to the throne than Daenerys does. Sorry, Daenerys and Cersei. Rhaegar was the heir to the Iron Throne after his father, Aerys, a.k.a. the Mad King. Robert Baratheon only took the Iron Throne after the Mad King was killed. Rhaegar would have technically been next in line after his father’s death. He did have two children with Elia, Aegon and Rhaenys, but they are believed to be dead. Even if Jon Snow is Rhaegar’s bastard, he is still Rhaegar’s only surviving child, giving him a more convincing claim than anyone else vying for the Iron Throne. Many fans believe Rhaegar and Lyanna wed in secret, so if that’s the case, then Jon Snow definitely has the strongest claim to the Iron Throne.

4. Jon Snow and Daenerys could still get married. Daenerys definitely has marriage on her brain. She told Daario in season 6, “The best way to make alliances is with marriage.” If Jon Snow and Daenerys married, they would be unstoppable and could probably very easily defeat Cersei. Even if they did know they were related, the Targaryens are known for inbreeding, so they could still marry to forge the powerful alliance.

5. Melisandre believes they both have a role to play. The Red Priestess met Daenerys on the July 23 episode. Daenerys asked what the Lord of Light wanted from her, and Melisandre told her that “only the prince who was promised can bring the dawn” and save them all from the Long Night. Daenerys noted that she’s not a prince, but Missandei revealed that the word used in High Valyrian doesn’t have a gender, so the proper translation of the Melisandre’s prophecy is, “The prince or princess who was promised will bring the dawn.” Daenerys asked if that prophecy applied to her. “Prophecies are dangerous things,” Melisandre said. “I believe you have a role to play, as does another — The King in the North, Jon Snow.”

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

