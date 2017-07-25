Glittery Tote Accidentally Spells Out ‘Hitler’ In Cursive Font & The World Isn’t Having It

Here’s why font choices are important, people! A cute tote bag featuring the phrase ‘My Favorite Color Is Glitter’ is being sold online, but unfortunately, that’s not the message that comes across. How wild is this pic?

BelleChic, a shopping site that sells artsy handmade and boutique-style products, couldn’t have known what they were in for when they listed the Quotable Life “My Favorite Color Is Glitter Black Tote Bag” for sale. As you can see in the hilarious/cringeworthy pic below, “glitter” is not exactly the word your brain jumps to first.

People starting freaking out on Twitter on July 23, despite the bag’s reportedly having been sold over the past year or so. “When your favourite colour appears to be ‘Hitler’, because of a poor choice of font,” one person tweeted. Whoops!

The product image and tote bag itself have since been updated, and BelleChic’s Chief Marketing Officer Matt Molen told Allure magazine that the original was pulled due to the backlash. “While I realize that most of the social media buzz and commentary has been tongue-in cheek, the type of abhorrent sentiment conveyed as part of the misinterpretation absolutely does not align with our company values, nor is it something we would ever want to encourage or support,” he said.

The official BelleChic account also tweeted on July 24 about the update: “We are beyond embarrassed about the design of our GLITTER tote bag 🙈 ✨. We replaced it with a new design. Hope you like this one better!”

Check out the fan tweets:

my fav colour is also hitler pic.twitter.com/0tMnOGpsOG — some quack 🎤🦆 (@hurlarious) July 23, 2017

When your favourite colour appears to be ‘Hitler’, because of a poor choice of font. pic.twitter.com/ghZxKiJdU3 — Paul Burley (@burgerhewrote) July 23, 2017

And the updated tote:

Now that the bag has been updated, you can go back to your glittery lifestyle in peace. Yay!

