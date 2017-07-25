‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7: Show Cut Scene With This Fan Fave We Haven’t Seen In A While

Aw, man! Episode 2 of ‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 was supposed to feature a scene between Jon Snow and a fan fave, but the scene had to be cut, the show’s producer reveals.

“FYI… We shot a Jon/Ghost scene. Didn’t make it in. I tried! Thx for watching, everybody,” Game of Thrones producer/writer Bryan Cogman tweeted after the July 23 episode, “Stormborn.” As we all know, Ghost is Jon Snow’s beloved direwolf. Ghost hasn’t appeared at all in the first 2 episodes of season 7. His last appearance was in the season 6 episode “Oathbreaker.”

When Jon Snow headed off to Dragonstone to meet Daenerys, Ghost was not by his side. Ghost is incredibly loyal to his owner. He would’t leave Jon Snow’s side when the former Lord Commander “died” after being stabbed by the men of the Night’s Watch. So where the heck is he? We need answers!

At least we got one direwolf scene in the episode. Arya came across her direwolf, Nymeria, in the Riverlands. Arya and Nymeria hadn’t seen each other since season 1! Arya asked Nymeria to come back to Winterfell with her, but the direwolf has her own life and pack now. As the direwolf walked away, Arya uttered, “That’s not you.” Those 3 words are a callback to what Arya said to her father, Ned Stark, back in season 1. He told her that she would grow up to run her husband’s castle and be the mother of knights and kings. “That’s not me,” Arya told her dad.

Ghost and Nymeria are the only living Stark direwolves left. Sansa’s direwolf, Lady, was killed in season 1 in Nymeria’s place. Nymeria bit Joffrey and Arya chased her childhood pet off so she wouldn’t be executed. Robb’s Grey Wind was murdered in The Red Wedding. Bran’s direwolf, Summer, was killed by Wights in season 6, and Rick’s Shaggydog was beheaded by the Umbers. Will we ever see Ghost and Nymeria again?! Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

HollywoodLifers, do you think we’ll see Ghost again this season? Let us know!