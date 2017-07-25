Dylan O’Brien Was Worried About Tough ‘American Assassin’ Stunts After ‘Maze Runner’ Injury

Dylan O’Brien admits in a new interview that training for his role in the highly-anticipated ‘American Assassin’ was a ‘big step’ for him after suffering serious injuries on the set of ‘The Maze Runner: The Death Cure.’

To play Mitch Rapp in American Assassin, Teen Wolf star Dylan O’Brien, 25, had to participate in some serious stunt work. Dylan started filming American Assassin right at the end of his recovery process for the severe injuries he suffered after being hit by a car on the set of The Maze Runner: The Death Cure in 2016. Dylan admitted that he was nervous to take on the physically demanding and intense role so soon after his injury.

“The state that you’re in after something like that, you just want to run from all that stuff,” Dylan told Entertainment Tonight after being asked if he was apprehensive about taking on another high action movie. “I didn’t really even want to leave my couch necessarily when I was allowed to, so yeah, it was a big step doing this.” The actor decided to go for the role, and the movie “ended up being really instrumental in the whole process.”

He added: “At the time that I came in, and what I was coming off of, I was still at the very end of recovery there when I started, so that was probably the biggest challenge. All the training was very good for my mind and very good for recovery, in a way. It became part of my daily schedule. It really ended up being [therapeutic]. It came at a great time for me.”

Dylan suffered a “concussion, facial fracture and lacerations” after he was accidentally pulled off a vehicle and hit another vehicle in March 2016, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Production was shut down in April 2016 and resumed in March 2017.

American Assassin is based on Vince Flynn’s best-selling novel. Dylan’s character, Mitch, is a black ops recruit who begins hunting terrorists after his fiancee is killed in an attack. Mitch ends up being trained by veteran spy Stan Hurley, played by Michael Keaton, 65. The movie also stars Sanaa Lathan, 45, and Taylor Kitsch, 36. The movie will hit theaters Sept. 15, 2017.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Dylan’s new role in American Assassin? Let us know!