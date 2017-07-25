Drake Just Got Lil Wayne’s Face Inked On His Arm & The Tattoo Is Intense

Yes, really. Drake is showing his brother, Lil Wayne, love in a very unconditional way by tattooing the rapper’s face on his body. This pic is crazy!

Drake, 30, just paid tribute to one of his favorite rappers in a big way. In a new picture posted on his Instagram page, Drake revealed that he has Lil Wayne‘s face tattooed on his upper arm. The picture shows Drake hanging out with his friends, likely backstage before a performance, and he’s rocking a white jersey with black trim. Drake is looking straight at the camera as his friends are all distracted by each other, and you can see Lil Wayne’s face very clearly in black ink on Drake’s arm. If the photo is correct, the tattoo is on the back of Drake’s left arm. Wild, right?

It’s no secret that Drake and Lil Wayne, 34, are longtime friends. The pair met in November 2008 (yes, “November 18th” is named after their meeting), and immediately hit it off. Not only did they go on to collaborate with each other on music, but they frequently mentioned each other in their own solo music. The two stuck together through a lot, including the massive Lil Wayne feud with Birdman over their record label Cash Money Records. Drake has stood by Lil Wayne through and through, and it seems these two are definitely blood brothers for life — especially now!

