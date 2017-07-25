Drake Likes Selena Gomez & Hailey Baldwin’s Instagram Pics: Chasing Justin Bieber’s Girls?

Notorious playboy and serial Instagram liker Drake was at it again on his favorite app, this time liking both Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin’s pics in a 24-hour span. Is he flirting with Justin Bieber’s exes?

Drake, 30, got busy on Instagram on July 24 and July 25, liking up a storm! Two pics in particular caught Drake’s eye — and ours. He gave his stamp of approval to one of Selena Gomez‘s gorgeous ads for Coach, firstly. It’s not hard to see why Drake was enchanted by it. Selena, 25, looks stunning in a floral dress, showing off a new Coach purse for the latest glossy shot from her ad campaign. What’s interesting about his like is that this isn’t a new pic; Selena posted the pic on June 22 — over a month ago!

Either the pic just came up on Drake’s radar, or he was scrolling through a month’s worth of Selena’s beautiful Instagram posts. We see you, Drake! His second like was bestowed upon a sneak peek from Hailey Baldwin‘s Vogue travel diary shoot. The glamorous photoshoot shows Hailey, 20, diving deep in the beautiful green sea wearing a cleavage-bearing blue swimsuit. She looks lovely! It’s a cool shot that shows off Hailey’s swimming prowess and her enviable body at the same time.

The likes beg the question: does Drake have a thing for Justin Bieber’s exes? Selena, as we all know, is firmly taken. She’s dating The Weeknd, 26, and is happy in her relationship. Hailey, however, is thought to be single. There were rumors that she was dating Cameron Dallas, 22, after they did the same Carolina Herrera shoot in Spain in March. They posted tons of photos together while they were working, and fans thought they looked awfully cozy. But an eyewitness told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Cameron was all up on another girl at a July 4th bash in Los Angeles. Maybe he and Hailey are just good friends, and the coast is clear for Drake to flirt!

Drake liked Coach's advertising post with Selena. pic.twitter.com/aeyjas3mfj — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaGomezNews) July 24, 2017

Here’s another potential explanation for Drake’s likes. The “Passionfruit” singer is known for liking anything and everything on Instagram. Seriously, he’s the most positive guy around. Someone even made a Tumblr account back in 2014 dedicated to all the various posts Drake liked on Instagram. Some of them are particularly strange. He showers a lot of love on his famous friends, too.

