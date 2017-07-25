Donald Trump: Voters Outraged After He Gets Boy Scouts To Boo Obama At Rally

Speaking to 40k boy scouts, President Donald Trump broke 80 years of presidential tradition. Not only did he discuss politics, he bashed other politicians — including Barack Obama! He even had the boys BOO the former POTUS.

President Donald Trump, 71, spoke to tens of thousands of boy scouts on July 24 at the Jamboree in West Virginia. And many parents were NOT happy with his highly politicized speech. In fact, the POTUS’ lengthy 35-minute-long talk railed against former president Barack Obama, 55, Hillary Clinton, 69, and even his own Health and Human Services Secretary — threatening to fire him if he couldn’t convince members of Congress to vote for the Republican healthcare bill. And along the way, he drew whoops and cheers from the crowd — but encouraged “booing” when Obama’s name was brought up. Click to see pics of Barack Obama.

“By the way, just a question: did President Obama ever come to a Jamboree?” Trump asked the crowd at one point during his time on stage. The audience replied “No!” along with a chorus of “boos.” And with that, Trump paused and just smiled at the crowd. However, to be fair, Obama DID address the Jamboree back in 2010 — he just couldn’t make it in person so he sent in a video link of himself talking to the scouts. And for the record, the former POTUS himself was also a former boy scout — unlike Trump.

Responding to the criticism of Trump’s speech, the Boy Scouts of America insisted it was “wholly non-partisan and does not promote any one position, product, service, political candidate or philosophy.” The organization also stated that the invitation to Trump was a “long-standing tradition and is in no way an endorsement of any political party or specific policies.” Even so though, the Boy Scouts of America Facebook page drew MANY angry posts.

As an Eagle Scout and former leader, I'm sickened by Trump's appearance before the Boy Scouts. #BoyScoutSpeech #TuesdayThoughts — Dr. DaShanne Stokes (@DaShanneStokes) July 25, 2017

Dem senator: I'm a Boy Scouts leader and Trump's "icky" Boy Scouts speech left me feeling sick https://t.co/OMtVZ8fXh4 pic.twitter.com/Uau6b2bEfN — The Hill (@thehill) July 25, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump, you'll go down in history as the first president who corrupted Boy Scouts to go against everything they stand for. — ❄️ Dr. A ❄️ (@AAPsyc) July 25, 2017

Trump is a lying insecure narcissistic child who is jealous of Obama. Shouldn't he have more maturity than the #BoyScouts? #MorningJoe pic.twitter.com/ko5UzCANm2 — Sherri Shavon (@sherrishavon) July 25, 2017

Who at @boyscouts thought that having an unpredictable, ranting lunatic speak to children was a good idea? I'd pull my son out. #Shame — Lori (@seagal_lori) July 24, 2017

A scout mom named Jude Nevans Cleaver wrote, “I am the proud mother of a former scout who was sheltered from that pack of lies speech at the Jamboree. Done with scouts after you felt the need to have my kid listen to a liar stroke his ego on our time.” Another woman, Debbie S. Milligan, commented, “Wow, this is what you are teaching the Boy Scouts? To be disrespectful to a Past President. One that had been a Boy Scout, unlike the current President. Completely disrespectful!”

The president also criticized the electoral college system but bragged about his victories, mentioning the states he won to various cheers. He then said he worked hard in Michigan, adding “my opponent didn’t work hard there,” which draws more boos from the audience. Yikes! In case you’re wondering, it’s tradition for presidents to refrain from discussing politics at the Jamboree. And while Trump did begin his speech with, “Who the hell wants to speak about politics?” that’s exactly what he did — and for many, it was beyond distasteful.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — can you believe Trump had boy scouts boo Obama? Are you surprised?