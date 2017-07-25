Kylie Jenner ‘Swears Blind’ She Hasn’t Had Boob Job — Why She Loves All The Speculation

Kylie Jenner swears she didn’t get her boobs done — but she doesn’t mind the rumors! A source told us EXCLUSIVELY that Kylie’s loving that she’s the talk of the town!

Fans freaked when they peeped Kylie Jenner‘s Snapchat on July 23 and discovered a totally racy pic of the cosmetics queen. It’s not that they were surprised by the risqué lingerie shot — sexy pics on social media are Kylie’s bread and butter — but they were shocked by the size of Kylie’s breasts. They seriously looked massive in her sheer, yellow bralette. Cue the speculation that Kylie, 19, allegedly got breast implants! Well, Kylie’s got news for all you curious cats: those are all natural!

“Kylie swears blind she hasn’t had a boob job, but then she did the same when there was speculation she had lip implants, and look how that worked out,” a source close to the Kardashians told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kylie insists that her boobs look bigger because of weight gain and wearing a push up bra, but no one’s really buying it — I mean, her boobs are WAY bigger! If she did have implants, I don’t think Kylie will ever admit to it though, because that’s just the way she is. She loves all the speculation, because it keeps her in the news, and Kylie loves to be the center of attention.”

Alleged breast augmentation or not, Kylie’s always going to get tons of attention. She’s Kylie Jenner, for god’s sake! It does seem that her breasts are much larger than they used to be, but her excuse is totally valid. It’s amazing what a good bra can do! The Life of Kylie star went though the boob job rumor mill about a year ago, and took to her official website to set the record straight. She did say that she’s “not against” getting implants in the future!

