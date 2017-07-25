Corinne Olympios & DeMario Jackson Will Finally Reveal Truth About ‘BIP’ Sex Scandal

It’s. About. To. Go. Down. During a sit-down interview with Chris Harrison, Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson will finally explain what really happened while filming Season 4 of ‘Bachelor In Paradise’.

Well, it doesn’t look like the Bachelor franchise is going to just sweep Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson‘s scandal under the rug and pretend it never happened. Not only will they address what really happened on the show, while filming Season 4, but we’ll also be getting a sit-down interview with Corinne and DeMario in the not too distant future. “We’re going to sit down with [Demario]. I don’t think it’ll be just part of the [BiP] reunion show,” franchise host Chris Harrison told Entertainment Tonight, following the taping of The Bachelorette: Men Tell All special last week. “I’m going to sit down with DeMario and Corinne as part of a sit-down talk with the two of them.” But even though he’s sitting down with them, it doesn’t mean it’ll be an easy task for Chris.

“Honestly, after tonight I don’t know how that dialogue’s going to [go],” he added, telling ET he was “surprised” by DeMario’s “bad choices” during the Men Tell All taping — those of which we’ll see when the special airs on July 31. “I thought I had an idea before tonight, but I also thought we’d have a better moment than we had tonight. So, I don’t know. Now I’m not really sure how it’s going to be. We’ll see.” Hmm… interesting.

Chris also said that the show itself, which resumed production a few weeks after halting it, will also address what happened. “First and foremost, I think a lot of people — some people on social media reached out and said we were tone deaf,” he explained. “And I need people to step back a little bit, wait and watch. All will be explained. Trust me. Have I left you guys hanging before in 16 years? No. All will be explained and I really do mean that. I need people to understand this was not a black-and-white, cut-and-dry issue. It’s really — there’s a lot of layers to it. It was very confusing. I went through it and it was confusing. So, trust me. It needs to all play out.”

