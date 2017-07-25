Chrissy Teigen Poses Naked In Bed — See Her Extreme Cleavage

Chrissy Teigen gave her followers a late-night surprise when she posted two nude photos to Instagram! The sexy pics show Chrissy topless in bed, and she’s nude-faced, too!

The sexy is strong with this one. Chrissy Teigen, 31, posted two intimate photos on Instagram late at night on July 24, much to the surprise of her loyal fans. The beautiful photos show Chrissy posing topless in bed, wearing nothing but a cute pink wrap on her head and a pair of black heels. She’s using her white sheets to strategically cover her body, but it’s clear that she’s totally naked underneath. She looks absolutely beautiful.

In the fist pic she posted, Chrissy is lying down with her legs propped up on the wall behind her bed. Her arms are crossed over her chest, emphasizing some extreme cleavage. Her left hand is up on her leg, flaunting that huge diamond ring! Nice! In the second pic, Chrissy’s facing the camera head-on while sitting up in bed. Again, she’s using sheets, and positioning her leg and elbow to cover herself. It’s a vulnerable shot, made even more intimate by the fact that she’s not wearing a stitch of makeup. It makes it seem like the camera caught Chrissy waking up in the morning, that fans really got a look inside her bedroom. She’s so fresh-faced!

It wasn’t that long ago that Chrissy posted another incredible nude pic from the comfort of her bed. Chrissy surprised husband John Legend, Tk, with the best possible Father’s Day present on June 19: her, naked in bed, holding a giant chocolate cake! Chrissy showed up at John’s hotel in Boston, where he was performing, and gave him the surprise of a lifetime. Talk about wife of the year!

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Chrissy posted a nude photo on Instagram? Let us know!