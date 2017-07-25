Chris Brown & Rihanna: He Still ‘Keeps Tabs’ On Her & Who She’s Dating 4 Years After Split

Chris Brown is keeping his eye on Rihanna — or at least her boyfriends, we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY! It’s not about jealousy, but rather making sure they’re treating her right.

Four years after breaking up, Chris Brown, 27, is still checking in on Rihanna, 29. Chris is apparently personally concerned with his ex-girlfriend’s love life. It’s not that he’s aiming to get back together with Rihanna (as he has wanted to in the past). He’s just doing the nosy ex thing — checking out who’s she’s dating after splitting with him!

“Chris continues to keep tabs on Rihanna and definitely knows when she is dating or seen with another guy,” a source close to Chris told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He isn’t pining for her attention or to rekindle anything. It’s more of a feeling of what he is missing when he looks at what she is doing romantically. His thoughts on Hassan [Jameel, her current boyfriend] are pretty non existent. He doesn’t have any of thoughts about the guys in her life, it’s more about looking from afar to see if she is happy or not. He likes to compare himself with her new suitors.”

Ah, we know that feeling all too well. Chris needs to stop; it’s so unhealthy to compare yourself to your ex’s new partners and wallow in what could have been. It doesn’t come as a shock that he’s checking in on Rihanna and Hassan, though, He’s been very vocal about how he feels regarding this new relationship. As HollywoodLife.com told you EXCLUSIVELY, Chris saw the photos of Rihanna and her Saudi boyfriend making out at a private villa in Ibiza, and wasn’t happy. “Chris doesn’t know what’s going on but he’d be pissed if he was playing her for a fool,” a source told us at the time.

Though he now isn’t trying to get with Rihanna, he apparently was contemplating it until he found out that she isn’t single. He was texting her all the time. He’s not fretting over her taken status, though, because he “doesn’t even think it will last,” a separate source told us EXCLUSIVELY. Well, damn! We guess Chris will be the first to find that out since he’s keeping such close tabs on Rihanna’s love life, right?

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Chris’ rep for comment.

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s wrong for Chris to “keep tabs” on Rihanna? Let us know.