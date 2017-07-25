Chipotle Norovirus Returns: 135 Fall Violently Ill After Eating at The Beloved Fast Food Chain

More than 135 Chipotle customers reported falling ill after eating at the burrito chain between July 13 and July 16. That’s right, the gnarly Norovirus is back at Virigina Chipotle location.

Some Chipotle customers got more than they bargained for when they chowed down on burritos and bowls at their favorite fast Mexican food chain. Over 135 customers reported that they fell ill after they dined at a Chipotle location in Sterling, Virginia between July 13 and July 16, according to the Loudoun County Health Department. It was determined that at least two of those individuals contracted norovirus. Norovirus is a food borne illness that presents itself as vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps, fever, and chills. It’s not fun.

The Chipotle location closed down shortly after the 135+ illnesses were reported. It has since opened back up. The Loudoun County Health Department stated that “the specific source of the norovirus has not yet been identified,” and “the Health Department is not aware of any customers becoming ill since the reopening of the facility last Wednesday (July 19).”

Chipotle is facing another problem aside from norovirus. Customers at a Dallas, Texas restaurant caught footage of mice falling from the ceiling and skittering away! Chipotle said that the mice got in through a gap in the building and that it was an “extremely isolated incident.” That’s the stuff of nightmares! Now, norovirus isn’t that uncommon in food establishments. Twenty million Americans are afflicted with the virus every year!

But Chipotle faces a special scrutiny after their 2015 disaster, in which restaurants across the nation were making customers ill from norovirus. Multiple locations were forced to close, and some customers vowed to never return. Chipotle has issue an apology about the current situation in Virginia:

“We are grateful to the Health Department for working with us to manage this incident,” a Chipotle spokesperson told International Business Times in a statement. “Norovirus is common and easily transmitted by human contact, and this incident is not suggestive of any supply chain issues. When we learned of this issue, we took immediate and aggressive action to correct it, including proactively notifying local health officials, voluntarily closing our restaurant, deploying our safety support teams and performing a complete sanitization of all surfaces in the restaurant. We appreciate and value our customers and we offer our sincerest apologies to those who may have been affected.”

“We are sorry that individuals reported sickness from one of our locations.” Chipotle’s Chairman and CEO Steve Ells said in a separate statement. “The safety and well-being of our customers is always our top priority. Our Sterling, VA, restaurant has reopened for business.”

