Kourtney Kardashian & More Celeb Moms With Flat Abs: How You Can Get Them Too

Megan Fox, Blake Lively & more famous mamas have totally amazed us with their washboard abs just months after giving birth! After speaking with a fitness expert, we’ve got serious gym inspo for you & tips to get a toned stomach yourself!

Slays, ladies, slay! Jennifer Lopez, 48, and Halle Berry, 50, totally left us in awe when they revealed they got their flat abs back after having kids! We’ve gathered up the stars who’ve totally wowed with their toned stomachs. Just look at Megan Fox! The 31 year-old raven-haired beauty has had three kids and after each baby got her bikini body back on lock! She just flaunted her washboard abs in a sultry Instagram on July 18. Check Out More Photos Of Celebrity Moms With Flat Abs Here!

Speaking with Kathy Kaehler, Better Living Expert and host of the Cat & Kaehler Show on LATalkradio.com, HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY if there’s some big secret only celebs know about when it comes to getting their abs back after pregnancy. “Here’s the thing, as much as we want to look at celebrities and want to have the exact same results that they do, sometimes it works for people and sometimes it doesn’t. We have to know that genetics play a big role — so does timing and resources,” Kathy shared with us. “I trained Michelle Pfeiffer after her pregnancy as well as Cindy Crawford and other celebrities, and they have more resources to get back into their workouts than a mom at home, who has to do the majority of everything on their own.”

So while unfortunately there actually IS no specific “secret” to perfect abs after giving birth, there are a few “key” things new moms can do — and they’re actually much more simple than you may think! “I’ve seen dramatic results with Meg Ryan. She literally came home [from the hospital] in her jeans with a flat stomach. So it DOES happen,” Kathy revealed. “I don’t have the prescription for a workout to cause that to happen — it just depends on your body. But what you CAN do is know some key components: Meg was REALLY fit before she got pregnant and she stayed active during her pregnancy. Don’t let it got out the window in terms of what you eat while pregnant either.”

And while crunches are normally a great way to tighten up your core, postpartum, they’re surprisingly NOT something a mom should be doing right away. “[Crunches] are something that you don’t do right off the bat — you usually do regular abdominal exercises weeks after [giving birth],” Kathy said. “Just breathing is actually a great exercise — you’re not putting yourself in a crunch position, but you’re doing it with your breath.”

Another way to get some exercise in while not overworking your body after having a baby? Walking! “Do something that feels comfortable, exercises that don’t cause you any strain. Walking is probably one of the greatest exercises you can do,” Kathy explained. “Challenge yourself into lower minute-per-miles. I help train moms to do 15-17 minute miles — that helps burn calories and widdle down the waist, which is one way to get back in.”

Kathy, who’s a mom-of-three herself, made sure to stress that your body needs time to recover after giving birth, so let yourself take some time off before worrying about getting back in shape. “With a vaginal delivery, in my opinion, that first week is too soon [to start working out]. You CAN do breathing exercises, some stretches, and a little bridging early on. You want to ‘softly’ work with your body and take care of your body, it’s been through an unbelievable experience. To be thinking about getting back to the gym the next day, that’s the wrong focus.”

The health guru and trainer added, “For the abdominals specifically, you just need time. You have swelling there, and that takes time to heal,” Kathy told us. “You must allow yourself to be in these moments. The real key is to go about it slow, ease back in, and do exercises that feel good. Slowly start incorporating things that will get you where you want to go.”

Last but not least, Kathy said what makes the biggest difference for moms’ bodies post-pregnancy is their behavior BEFORE even getting pregnant. “It depends on what you do before your pregnancy, which is something a lot of people forget to talk about,” Kathy explained. “It’s important to be involved in an exercise program prior to getting pregnant. If you don’t, it’s a doubly hard situation after you give birth. Also, gain the recommended amount of weight during your pregnancy, which is different for every person… You can get back in that gym and work out, but don’t risk your health and safety. [The results] will come.”

You’ve got to give Kourtney Kardashian, 38, props too! She has given birth to Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign Disick, 2, in the past 7 years and she has never looked better. The 38 year-old has been showing off her beach-ready body all the summer long. Kourt looked absolutely stunning in her lilac bikini while on vacation in the Bahamas. Her abs were totally toned as she lounged on some steps. Blake Lively, 29, bounced back after giving birth to her first daughter James in 2014. The 29 year-old actress had to get in tip-top shape for The Shallows. Blake’s abs were on display for almost the entire movie as she fought off a shark! Talk about impressive!

