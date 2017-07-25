6 Ab Workouts For A Flat Stomach Like Carrie Underwood — Tips From Her Actual Trainer

Carrie Underwood showed off her super toned body, including her flat abs, on Instagram on July 21. Her personal trainer is walking you through the exact moves she does — see pics and descriptions below!

Erin Oprea works with Carrie Underwood as well as stars like Jana Kramer, Kelsea Ballerini, and Jennifer Nettles, and is an USANA Fitness Ambassador. She showed us exactly how to get the body Carrie works so hard for, including photos! “Let’s get your abs flat and looking their best for your swimsuit selfies!” Erin told us. “I’m going to give you some great moves that I use to keep me strong and they’re the same ones that my clients use to look stellar as well! Remember, you’ll never see all of your hard work unless you lean down by eating clean in the kitchen! Check out my book, The 4×4 Diet, for great recipes to help you on your way!”

Check out the gallery to see Erin showing you exactly how to do these moves! Plus, follow her on Instagram at @ErinOprea.

“Leg Raises: Here I’m using arm slings or your can hang from a bar. Keep your legs straight as you raise them up. If this is too hard, bring your knees to your chest. Shoot for 10-20 reps, three times. Make sure you pull with your abs and not your back.

Ab Wheel: My favorite! As you roll out keep your hips tucked, keeping your abs tight and squeezing your butt. These are tough — make sure you do not let your back sag or your core release throughout this maneuver. This is a must-have piece of equipment! 8-20 reps mixed in at least 3 times during your workout.

Bosu Crunches: Sit nice and low on the Bosu Ball (if you don’t have a Bosu, just go on the ground). Lay back holding a dumbbell or medicine ball in both hands. Take your left leg straight out into your starting position. Now bring your upper body up at the same time as you raise your left leg, meeting together in the air forming a V. Take it back down and repeat 10-15 times on each leg. Three sets makes it complete!” [Editor’s note: Khloe Kardashian loves her Bosu ball!]

“Up-Down Planks: Start on your hands in plank position keeping your core tight and back flat. Shift down onto your left elbow, then right elbow, then immediately back up onto your left hand then right hand. Repeat up and down for 20 seconds then switch hand leads for the remaining 20 seconds. Three sets.

Cross Body Chops with Band: Secure your band to something solid (a tree, pole, rail, partner, punching bag). Interlock your fingers on the band getting a solid stance with knees soft and core engaged. You arms should be locked straight out. Chop across your body without turning your hips or bending your elbows. 15 reps on each side — 3 sets!

Elevated V Sit-ups: Put your feet on a chair, bench or step with your legs wide forming a V. Grab a dumbbell, medicine ball or kettle bell and take the weight behind your head. Now sit up with the weight stretched out above you and reach for the sky as you perform the sit up. Repeat 20 times.”

Carrie looked so good in her orange CALIA by Carrie swimsuit. If we can have her body, we’re going to start doing these exercises ASAP!

HollywoodLifers, will you try these moves for Carrie Undewood’s bikini body?