Congrats are in order for Camila Cabello! The 20-year-old “Crying In The Club” singer is Radio Disney’s “NBT” (Next Big Thing), a multi-platform program that spotlights rising artists and follows their journey as they pursue their musical dreams. Starting in Aug. 2017, Camila’s journey as a solo artist will be showcased in a series of “NBT” videos on Disney Channel and multiple Radio Disney platforms, including the Radio Disney app. We are so excited for her! Camila joins the “NBT” club that includes Shawn Mendes, 18, Kelsea Ballerini, 23, Fifth Harmony, Alessia Cara, 21, Jordan Fisher, 23, Sofia Carson, 24, Becky G, 20, and Temecula Road. What a group of talented artists! The “NBT” program is sponsored by Capri Sun 100% Juice.

The exciting announcement follows the kick-off to Camila’s run on Bruno Mars’ sold out 24K Magic world tour as his opening act at his North American destinations. Camila released her solo debut single, “Crying In The Club,” earlier this summer. The song reached Top 10 status on the Radio Disney Top 30. She recently surprised fans with an amazing performance of a new song, “Inside Out,” while on tour. Camila is set to release her solo debut album, The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving., in Sept. 2017. Raise your hand if you’re counting down the days until her album comes out!

Camila’s had one amazing summer! She was a presenter at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards (RDMA) and took home the ARDY for “Mashup! – Best Collaboration” for “Bad Things” with Machine Gun Kelly, 27. She also has back-to-back RDMA wins for “You Know You Love Them – Best Music Group” and “So Fantastic – Biggest Fans” during her time with Fifth Harmony.

